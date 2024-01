A Long March-2C carrier rocket carrying a new astronomical satellite named Einstein Probe (EP) blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Photo by Qiu Lijun/Xinhua.

China sent a new astronomical satellite into space to observe mysterious transient phenomena in the universe comparable to the flickering of fireworks, with the aim of unveiling the violent and little-known aspects of the cosmos. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The satellite, named Einstein Probe (EP), uses a new X-ray detection technology inspired by the lobster eye. It was launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The launch was the 506th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.