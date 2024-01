There are no planned power outages in Ukraine. The energy system remains stable, the situation is under control.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Tuesday, January 9.

Shmyhal noted that a huge amount of restoration work was carried out on the eve of winter. According to him, thanks to this, the power system withstood massive enemy attacks and bad weather.

“The latest shelling did not cause significant damage to the Ukrainian power system. The situation is under control, there is a margin of safety, planned shutdowns are not foreseen. But due to low temperatures, electricity consumption is currently growing rapidly," the Prime Minister said.

However, as of the morning of Tuesday, January 9, electricity consumption exceeded Monday's figures by 6%, and additional loads increase the risk of accidents, Shmyhal emphasized. Power engineers advised to turn off powerful electrical appliances during cold weather, and businesses - to turn off the lighting of signs, banners, and shop windows. Such steps will save up to 200-400 MW, which is equal to several heat generation units, Shmyhal said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 9, NEC Ukrenergo reported that the level of electricity consumption continues to grow rapidly due to the cold weather.

Also, on January 9, the director of energy programs of the Razumkov Center, Volodymyr Omelchenko, announced that scheduled power outages may be introduced in Ukraine due to frost.

We will remind, on September 27, the head of the board of NEC Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said that Ukrenergo substations are comprehensively protected against missile attacks on the eve of the winter period.