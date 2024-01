Not just Rheinmetall. German FFG also building center for repair of military equipment in Ukraine

The German engineering company Flensburger Fahrzeugbau (FFG) is building a center in the west of Ukraine to repair Western equipment used by the Ukrainian military in repelling the russian invasion.

Marcus Faber, a member of the German Bundestag, wrote about this on X (formerly Twitter).

The construction of a repair hub is carried out in one of the western regions of Ukraine. Specifically, the location was not disclosed.

Upon completion, this center will be able to receive armored vehicles, including Leopard 1 tanks, for repair.

According to Faber, the construction of a repair hub will allow Ukraine to significantly increase the efficiency of maintenance of equipment, since it will no longer have to spend time and resources on its delivery from abroad.

"The on-site visit also shows that German taxpayer money is being used with benefit and that our military assistance retains its value," Faber noted.

Flensburger Fahrzeugbau is an engineering company headquartered in Flensburg, Germany, specializing in the production of ground military equipment.

The company manufactures engineering machines Wisent 1, Wisent 2, ACSV G5 and Boxer Bergemodul, as well as repairs and upgrades other equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2023 it became known that Ukroboronprom and the German arms concern Rheinmetall created an enterprise to repair military equipment.

And in the summer of the same year, Rheinmetall announced the readiness of its enterprise in Ukraine to maintain and repair German military equipment in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.