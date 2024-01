Petro Poroshenko, Oleksii Arestovych and Yuliya Tymoshenko led the anti-rating of politicians based on the results of 2023.

This is reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the presentation of the results of the sociological research of Active Group in Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the results of the survey, 75.7% of Ukrainians rather do not trust Petro Poroshenko or do not trust him at all. Only 5.2% of respondents fully trust the leader of European Solidarity.

Also, 70% of Ukrainians called Petro Poroshenko's activities harmful and extremely harmful for Ukraine. Another 41% of respondents believe that his moral qualities are the worst suited for modern Ukraine, and only 6.5% of respondents have the opposite opinion.

14.4% rather do not trust Oleksii Arestovych and 55.5% completely do not trust, Yuliya Tymoshenko - 29% and 55.1%, respectively.

As for the poll leaders, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, currently has the highest level of trust of Ukrainians among the politicians about which sociologists asked. As of the end of December 2023, over 71% of respondents trust Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov is in the second place. He is rather trusted by 35.2% and fully trusted by 20.9% of respondents.

Also, according to the survey results, Ukrainians are optimistic about 2024 for Ukraine. The number of respondents who believe that 2024 will be a good year exceeds the number of those who have the opposite point of view by 17.7%.

Method: survey of citizens of Ukraine aged 18 and over. Sample: 2,000 (representative by age, gender and region of Ukraine). Data collection period: December 30, 2023. The theoretical error of the study does not exceed 2.2%.