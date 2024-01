Russians become more active in Avdiyivka axis. General Staff reports on situation at front

The Ukrainian military repelled 18 enemy attacks in the Avdiyivka axis, expanding the bridgehead in the Kherson axis. 67 combat clashes took place at the front.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanshchyna axes, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod Oblast.

In the Kupyansk axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv Region.

In the Lyman axis, our soldiers repelled two attacks by the occupiers east of Terny, Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut axis, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka districts of the Donetsk Region.

In the Avdiyivka axis, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. During the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 3 enemy attacks near Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Tonenke and another 15 attacks near Pervomayske and Nevelske of the Donetsk Region.

In the Maryinka axis, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the invaders in the Heorhiyivka and Novomykhaylivka districts of the Donetsk Region, where 12 attacks were repelled.

In the Zaporizhzhia axis, the Defense Forces repelled 7 enemy attacks south of Chervone, west of Verbove and north of Novoprokopivka.

In the Kherson axis, Ukrainian defenders continue measures to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. Our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

We will remind you that Belarus has started the construction of a military town on the territory of the Gomel Oblast. It is located approximately 40 kilometers from the checkpoint Nova Huta - Novi Yarylovychi on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.