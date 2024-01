The European Commission has condemned the use by the aggressor country of russia of ballistic missiles received from North Korea in recent attacks on Ukraine.

Peter Stano, EU Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, stated this at a briefing, European Pravda reports.

According to him, the European Union has repeatedly made it clear to international partners that anyone who helps the russian federation in its aggression against Ukraine, in violation of the UN Charter and international law, will be responsible for the consequences.

"Therefore, of course, we condemn any foreign arms supplies to Russia... Potential arms deliveries from North Korea to Russia might also constitute a violation of UN Security Council resolutions and UN sanctions, so of course we take this very seriously," Stano said.

He added that the EU is discussing the situation with international partners and within the European Union, since Brussels strongly condemns this and urges everyone not to continue to support russian aggression against Ukraine.

"This also underlines the need for continued support to Ukraine to enable it to defend itself against this brutal aggression. The EU has shown in the past - for example, in the case of Iran over drone supplies - that we take action when we see sufficient evidence to impose sanctions," Stano emphasized.

Recall that the Air Force currently cannot confirm russia's use of ballistic missiles from the DPRK for attacks on Ukraine.