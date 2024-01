At the age of 42, the former player of Lutsk Volyn, Kyiv Arsenal, Dnipro and the Ukrainian national team Bohdan Shershun died.

The FootballHub football portal reported this.

Also, the information about the death of the Ukrainian football player was confirmed by sports journalist Ihor Tsyhanyk. He posted a joint photo with Bohdan Shershun in his Instagram stories.

During his football career, the central defender had 369 games at the club level, in which he scored 11 goals and 7 assists. He also had 4 fights for the national team of Ukraine.

No cause of death was reported.

