How many troops does russia keep near northern borders of Ukraine?

The aggressor country of russia keeps 19,000 troops on its northern borders near Ukraine.

This was announced by the spokesman of the joint press center of the Northern Defense Forces, Yurii Povkh, on the air of the telethon, Radio Svoboda writes.

According to him, about 19,000 members of the contingent of russian troops are concentrated on the side of the russian federation within the borders of the Sumy and Chernihiv Regions.

"This indicator has not changed for several months, so it is unnecessary to say that there are signs of the creation of strike groups by the enemy. This is a contingent that can be characterized as border cover troops, it is not a strike force capable of breaking through the battle formations of our troops. That's why I say once again - this is not a sign of the creation of a strike group of troops," Povkh said.

According to him, "the enemy in this direction uses barrel artillery, 120 mm mortars, FPV drones and occasionally uses aviation."

"At the moment, we can say that the enemy is conducting harassing fire to a greater extent," the spokesman said.

According to him, the Defense Forces, which are on the border line, "vigilantly carry out their duty, prevent the attempts of enemy sabotage-reconnaissance groups to pass."

"The control over the state border is permanent," Povkh assured.

We will remind that russia's losses in the war in Ukraine as of the morning of Monday, January 8, amounted to 440 occupiers, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 365,170 soldiers.