US Senate believes that issue of aid to Ukraine may move this week

Senator James Lankford said the text of the border and immigration agreement, which could unlock tens of billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine, could be released this week.

This is written by European Pravda with reference to Politico.

"The text will hopefully be out this week to get out of this situation. Everyone will have time to read and study it. No one will be eliminated from the process," Lankford said.

According to him, there is a chance that this agreement will work, and everyone is counting on it.

Lankford added that if the document is approved by the Senate in the near future, it can be transferred to the House of Representatives, which "can work on improving it."

"Or the House could take a serious look at it and say, 'This is real progress on the border, let's take it, keep it, and then move on to more,'" he said.

We will remind, against the background of the massive attack of the russian federation on Ukraine on December 29, US President Joe Biden called on Congress to approve new funding for aid to Ukraine. He emphasized that air defense systems are "vitally important" for the protection of the civilian population.