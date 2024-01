Leaders of the U.S. House and Senate have reached an agreement to fund the government through 2024, the first step toward avoiding a possible shutdown. Representatives of the Republican and Democratic parties agreed on the level of federal spending in the amount of USD 1.59 trillion, including USD 886 billion for defense and USD 704 billion for non-defense expenditures, Reuters writes.

While the deal has drawn opposition from the conservative House Freedom Caucus, it does not guarantee that a shutdown will be avoided. There is a risk that the deal may not be supported by radical representatives of the Republican Party, which could lead to financial problems in a number of federal programs.

U.S. President Joe Biden noted that the agreement brings the country closer to avoiding a shutdown and protecting national priorities. However, to fully fund the government, both houses of Congress need to pass 12 bills by January 19. Otherwise, funding for some federal programs may end on January 19 and for others by February 2.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on January 4, the coordinator of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, said that the U.S. audit did not reveal any misuse of military aid to Ukraine.

Also, on January 4, Kirby explained that in order to resume the supply of aid to Ukraine, it is necessary to obtain the support of Congress.

Against the backdrop of Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on December 29, U.S. President Joe Biden called on Congress to approve new funding for aid to Ukraine. He emphasized that air defense systems are "vitally important" for the protection of the civilian population.