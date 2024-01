On the morning of January 8, the russian occupiers attacked the Dnipropetrovsk Region. There is destruction and victims.

Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel.

The enemy targeted Kryvyi Rih. A shopping center and more than 20 private houses were damaged. A 58-year-old man received shrapnel wounds. He is in satisfactory condition.

In addition, the consequences of the attack in the Lozuvatka Community of Kryvyi Rih District are being eliminated. There is also "arrival." A 62-year-old woman was killed. A private house was destroyed.

Novomoskovsk was also affected during the attack. A fire broke out; it has already been contained. The blast wave overturned a minibus passing by. Three administrative buildings, two gas stations, a five-story building, and a car were damaged.

Previously, 24 people were injured in the city. Five of them were children: boys of 4 and 8 years old and girls of 11, 16, and 17 years old. Everyone in the hospital is in a moderate condition.

The information is currently being updated.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the army of the aggressor state of the russian Federation launched at least four strikes on Kharkiv on the morning of January 8. There is a hit in a private house in the city of Zmiyiv. There are victims in both cities.

It was also reported that explosions had been heard in Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih, Kharkiv, and Khmelnytskyi on the morning of Monday, January 8, during an air raid alert.