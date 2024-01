Ukraine receives almost USD 40 million from Japan to buy anti-drone systems against russian UAVs

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said that her country sent USD 37 million to Ukraine to purchase means for detecting unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Kamikawa made the corresponding statement during a press conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

"As part of our support, Japan recently decided to contribute USD 37 million to the NATO trust fund to provide an unmanned aerial vehicle detection system," Kamikawa said.

The Japanese Minister condemned the missile and air attacks of russian troops on the territory of Ukraine, in particular during the New Year holidays.

She also expressed sympathy for the victims of attacks by russian occupiers.

Kamikawa noted that her visit to Ukraine indicates Japanese support for the country.

In addition, the head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry announced the provision of five mobile generators and seven transformers to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of December, The Wall Street Journal said that Japan would transfer rockets to the United States for Patriot air defense systems. Some of them will be provided to Ukraine.

We also reported that Ukraine received almost USD 1 billion from Japan under the World Bank NSPIRE and HOPE programs.