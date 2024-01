President Zelenskyy calls for USD 300 billion in frozen russian assets to be transferred to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on international partners to "move quickly" to create an appropriate legal framework to achieve tangible progress on the use of frozen russian assets in favor of Ukraine this year.

The head of state announced this on X.

“Russian assets currently frozen abroad total around $300 billion. They must be put to use in support of Ukraine. This is a historic opportunity to make the terrorist state pay for its terror. The Russian elite and leadership do not care about human lives, but they do care about money above all else,” he wrote.

The President noted that the loss of assets will be the most painful loss for russian elites, since in this way they “will sense the true strength of the international community and see that the world is stronger than terror.”

Zelenskyy is convinced that the decision to use frozen russian assets to support Ukraine will be a fair and legitimate response to its aggression against Ukraine.

“It will send the right message to all would-be aggressors around the world: attacking another state does not pay off; it makes the aggressor pay,” he explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States and European partners are studying what legal grounds exist to transfer frozen russian assets to restore Ukraine. We are talking about USD 300 billion. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this during a discussion at the University of Texas in Austin.