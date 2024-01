China's waterway freight volume up 9 pct in first 11 months of 2023

A container ship docking at an automation wharf of Qinzhou Port for unloading in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Photo by Xinhua/Zhang Ailin.

A container ship docking at an automation wharf of Qinzhou Port for unloading in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Photo by Xinhua/Zhang Ailin.

China's waterway cargo transport logged steady expansion in the first 11 months of 2023, with the total freight volume rising 9 percent year on year, official data showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

A total of 8.51 billion tonnes of cargo was transported via waterways in the country during this period, according to the Ministry of Transport.

In November alone, China's waterways handled 850 million tonnes of cargo, up 11.2 percent from a year earlier, the data revealed.