Prosecutor of the Tiachiv Prosecutor's Office of the Zakarpattia Region Mariana Forhachii admitted that her husband has russian citizenship, receives a salary there and pays taxes there.

This is evidenced by the prosecutor's declaration for 2022, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, she declared that her husband Ivan Ivanovich Forgachii is a citizen of the russian federation, but her son Kyrylo has Ukrainian citizenship.

For 2022, the prosecutor reported that she earned UAH 730,000 of salaries.

Instead, her husband received a pension in the russian federation in the amount of the equivalent of UAH 150,000.

The husband of the prosecutor works in the Russian Vector LLC, which is located in the Khantimansiysk Autonomous Okrug of Ugra, the city of Surgut (russia).

For 2022, he earned UAH 1,100,151 in equivalent working in the russian federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the senior detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau Volodymyr Usikov declared a collection of coins, as well as postage stamps of various times, in particular, of the tsarist russia and the USSR.

Earlier, the deputy head of the National Police of Ukraine Dmytro Tyshlek resigned due to his wife's russian passport.