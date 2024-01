Kadyrov suggests that US lift sanctions on his horses in exchange for 20 captured Ukrainians

The head of the territorial entity of the terrorist country of the russian federation of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, made an unexpected offer to exchange prisoners of war of Ukrainians. He suggested that the United States lift sanctions on his relatives, horses and aircraft in exchange for prisoners. He gave their list to former American scout Scott Ritter, who arrived in Grozny.

This was reported by the pro-Kremlin publication RIA Novosti.

"We have prisoners, whom we took in Donetsk, Luhansk. I give (the list) to our guest... if they lift the sanctions on my mom, on my daughters and on innocent people, horses... then we will give these people," Kadyrov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March last year in the Czech Republic, unknown persons stole a horse from the stable that belonged to the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov. The animal was included in the list of arrested property of the head of Chechnya.