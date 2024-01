The authorities of the terrorist country of russia brought to the attention of New Delhi concerns about the supply of ammunition produced in India to Ukraine through Europe. According to sources of the Indian edition of The Economic Times, it is assumed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine received Indian 155 mm artillery shells in the third quarter of 2023.

India is not among the countries supplying ammunition to Ukraine. Ammunition could be sent to Kyiv by a third party through Slovenia or Poland.

The interlocutors of the publication say that the issue of the Armed Forces of Ukraine receiving the ammunition was taken to the country's security service. Presumably, one of the Western powers purchased artillery shells of 155 mm caliber in India and transported them to Ukraine through a European state, which is a member of NATO, sources say.

"We've seen a number of media reports about it. We strongly state that we did not supply any artillery shells to Ukraine," Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said during a briefing.

He said that India did not sell or transmit such shells.

Over the past year and a half, Pakistan, neighboring India, has become one of the leaders in the supply of military equipment to Ukraine. In June 2023, The Economic Times reported that weapons from Pakistan were sent to Ukraine through Jordan and Poland. Among the items supplied were anti-aircraft missile systems, multi-shot rocket launchers, towed transport launchers, cartridges and spare parts.