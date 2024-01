Russia keeps 4 ships on combat duty in Black Sea, no missile carriers among them - Navy

As of 8 a.m., Saturday, January 6, russia keeps 4 ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, 1 ship in the Sea of ​ ​ Azov, there are no missile carriers among them.

The command of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There are 4 enemy ships in the Black Sea; in the Sea of ​ ​ Azov - 1 enemy ship; in the Mediterranean - 3 enemy ships, including 2 carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, a total salvo - up to 16 missiles," the report said.

During the day, in the interests of the russian federation, the following passed along the Kerch Strait:

- to the Sea of ​ ​ Azov - 3 vessels, of which 1 moved from the Bosphorus Strait;

- 11 ships to the Black Sea, of which 3 continued towards the Bosphorus Strait.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 5, there were 8 enemy ships in the Black Sea, including 2 carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 16 missiles.