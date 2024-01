Enemy most active on Avdiivka, Mariinka and Kherson axes last day - General Staff operational update

Over the past day, russian invaders have been most actively storming on three axes: Avdiivka - 17 attacks, Mariinka - 15 attacks and Kherson - 13 unsuccessful assault actions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the past day, 62 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 25 air strikes, carried out 32 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on the positions of our troops and settlements. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, there are killed and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

At night, the russian invaders launched another air strike, using 2 Shahed-136/131-type UAVs. All enemy drones were destroyed.

Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Region, Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Region, Zmiivka and Chervonyi Mak, Kherson Region, suffered aviation strikes.

More than 100 settlements of the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv Regions were under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Kupiansk axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled 7 enemy attacks near the settlement of Synkivka, Kharkiv Region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Avdiivka axis, Ukrainian defenders continue to deter the enemy, who does not abandon attempts to surround Avdiivka.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Kherson axis, the Defense Forces continue measures to expand the bridgehead.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict casualties on the occupying troops in manpower and equipment, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the past day, the air force of the Defense Forces attacked 5 areas of personnel concentration and 1 enemy control point. Missile forces units hit 2 control points, 4 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, ammunition storage and enemy artillery.