Since January, the cost of issuing a passport of a citizen of Ukraine in the form of an ID-card, a permit for temporary or permanent residence in Ukraine, as well as a stateless identity card for traveling abroad has increased.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Interior Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, this is due to the fact that SE Polygraph Combine Ukraina changed the cost of forms of individual biometric documents.

Thus, the cost of making a passport of a citizen of Ukraine in the form of an ID-card increased from UAH 450 to UAH 504 in the case of making within 20 working days and from UAH 820 to UAH 874 in the case of making within 10 working days (while the cost of the form itself increased from UAH 324 to UAH 378).

The cost of a permit for temporary residence in Ukraine increased from UAH 918 to UAH 1,056, permanent residence permit - from UAH 1,013 to UAH 1,151.

For making a stateless identity card for traveling abroad, you will now have to pay UAH 6,867, instead of UAH 5,337.

The Ministry recalled that the registration of a passport of a citizen of Ukraine in the form of an ID-card, which is issued for the first time, is free of charge.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs also notes that citizens of Ukraine who paid for administrative services and submitted applications for paperwork until December 31, 2023 will receive documents at the old price.

Those who paid for administrative services until December 31, 2023, but have not yet filed an application for paperwork, will make additional payments on tariffs that will be valid at the time of filing the relevant applications.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since July 2023, after the Cabinet of Ministers announced the completion of the COVID-19 quarantine introduced due to coronavirus infection and the emergency regime, the requirement for 25- and 45-year-old Ukrainians to paste a photo into a passport-booklet or exchange it for an ID-card has been renewed.

