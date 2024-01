In Kyiv, temperatures down to -18 degrees and further massive shelling by russia expected. Kyiv Defense Counci

In Kyiv, a sharp cooling down to -18 degrees and further massive shelling by the aggressor country of russia are expected, the Kyiv Defense Council has approved measures to prevent critical situations.

This is stated in the message of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The latest massive missile strikes once again proved that the enemy has not given up its goal of destroying the civilian population, therefore there is a real threat of repeated airstrikes, in particular on critical infrastructure objects. At the same time, in the near future, weather conditions are expected to worsen in Kyiv - a sharp cooling to -18ºС. Responding to these challenges, the Kyiv Defense Council was convened in the capital today. At the meeting, algorithms for coordination of the actions of the Defense Forces, law enforcement agencies, the State Emergency Service and district state administrations were approved," the message reads.

In particular, the following decisions were made:

ensure the operation of all Points of Invincibility in a 24-hour mode, check and, if necessary, supplement them with the necessary means;

check the readiness to ensure the work of health care facilities in case of a critical situation;

before frosts, check attics, technical floors of residential buildings, eliminate deficiencies to prevent freezing of heating systems of buildings.

In turn, the Kyiv City State Administration reported that in connection with the predicted sharp drop in air temperature and the potential threat of mass shelling, the Kyiv City Defense Council instructed housing and operating companies, management companies of all forms of ownership, associations of co-owners of apartment buildings and housing and building cooperatives at any time of the day prevent freezing of the heating system in case of an emergency.

For this purpose, operative personnel will be able to move around the city during the curfew, provided they have a passport and an official ID card. Also, these service organizations should immediately conduct an extraordinary inspection of attics and technical floors of residential buildings where heating networks are located.

By today's decision, the Council also decided to urgently eliminate the identified deficiencies, namely: to restore broken thermal insulation, close windows in common areas and technical premises, and eliminate drafts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 29 and January 2, russian troops launched massive missile strikes on Ukraine, and in particular on Kyiv. The Air Force said whether it is possible to calculate when the russians will launch the next attack.

The Hydrometeorological Center reported that the capital and Ukraine are expected to get colder over the weekend.