The russians have almost doubled the number of combat clashes in the zone of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG).

This was announced by the Commander of the Tavria OSTG, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The russian occupiers have again increased, almost twice, the number of combat clashes. They continue to actively launch airstrikes and shell our positions with artillery," he said.

Tarnavskyi said that in the operational zone of the Tavria OSTG, the enemy carried out 25 airstrikes, 1 missile strike, carried out 47 combat clashes and fired 875 artillery shells.

According to him, the total losses of the occupiers amounted to 423 people and 72 units of military equipment. In particular, 10 tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, 10 artillery systems, 1 MLRS, 22 unmanned aerial vehicles, 10 vehicles and 4 units of special equipment, 2 ammunition warehouses and 1 more important enemy object were destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 3, Tarnavskyi reported that the russian occupiers have somewhat reduced the number of infantry attacks, but for the second day in a row they are actively conducting airstrikes and shelling Ukrainian positions with artillery. The enemy is most active near Avdiyivka and in the Maryinka axis. In total, on January 2, the enemy launched 25 airstrikes, carried out 25 combat clashes and launched 937 artillery shells.