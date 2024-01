Russians hit Kropyvnytskyi with missile, 1 killed, there are injured at industrial facility - Administration

Today, January 4, the russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Kropyvnytskyi, Kirovohrad Region. As a result of an attack at an industrial facility, there are injured and one killed.

The head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration Andrii Raikovych announced this on Telegram.

"The enemy continues to terrorize civilians. As a result of today's missile attack on Kropyvnytskyi at one of the industrial facilities there are injured and one killed," the report said.

Raikovych added that the details will be provided later.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of January 4, air defense forces destroyed two strike UAVs of the Shahed-136 type over the Khmelnytskyi Region. At the same time, the invaders also launched three anti-aircraft guided missiles at the Kharkiv Region and the Donetsk Region.

Meanwhile, on the evening of January 3, russian occupation troops launched 2 strikes on the city of Kharkiv. Preliminarily, they used S-300 missiles. Damage to civilian non-residential infrastructure in the central part of the city has been reported.