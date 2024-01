Overnight into January 4, Air Defense forces destroyed two UAVs of the Shahed-136 type over the Khmelnytskyi Region. At the same time, the occupiers also fired three anti-aircraft-guided missiles at the Kharkiv Region and the Donetsk Region.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

"Overnight into January 4, 2024, the enemy attacked with two attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type from the south-eastern direction. Both were destroyed in Khmelnytskyi," the message reads.

It is noted that the occupiers also fired three anti-aircraft guided missiles at the Kharkiv Region and the Donetsk Region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the number of people killed during a rocket attack by russians in Kyiv on December 29 increased to 32. The bodies of two more dead people were discovered.

Meanwhile, on the evening of January 3, the russian occupation forces made two strikes on the city of Kharkiv. Previously, S-300 missiles were used. Damage to civilian non-residential infrastructure in the central part of the city is reported.