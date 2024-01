The number of people killed during a missile attack by russians on Kyiv on December 29 increased to 32. The bodies of two more victims were found.

This follows from a statement by the Kyiv City Military Administration posted on Telegram.

"Update of data on the consequences of a missile strike on December 29, 2023. Criminal investigators of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, during the examination, discovered two more dead people," the City Military Administration said.

As of the morning of January 4, based on the conducted investigative actions, the total number of people killed by an enemy missile attack on December 29 is 32 people, and 30 people were injured.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 29, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 114 of 158 aerial targets launched by the enemy over Ukraine. In particular, more than 30 enemy targets were shot down in the sky over Kyiv.

Initially, 17 victims were reported. Later, the number of victims increased to 28 people. Three deaths were also reported. Later, the death toll began to rise rapidly. January 1 was declared a day of mourning in Kyiv.