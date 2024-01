The large cruise ship Adora Magic City at the Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal in east China's Shanghai. Photo by Xinhua/Ding Ting.

The large cruise ship Adora Magic City at the Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal in east China's Shanghai. Photo by Xinhua/Ding Ting.

After several whistles, China's first domestically-built large cruise ship, the Adora Magic City, left a port in Shanghai for its commercial maiden voyage, opening up a new chapter for the country's shipbuilding and cruise industries. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Carrying more than 3,000 passengers, the ship set off from the Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal and is expected to reach Northeast Asian tourist destinations, including Japan and the Republic of Korea, before returning.

The Adora Magic City is 323.6 meters in length, has a gross weight of 135,500 tonnes, and can accommodate up to 5,246 passengers across a total of 2,125 guest rooms, according to its builder, the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd (SWS).

It has 16 floors and 40,000 square meters of public living and recreational space.

Building large cruise ships like the Adora Magic City marked a leap in China's overall shipbuilding capacity, said Chen Gang, general manager of the SWS.

After eight years of scientific research and five years of design and construction, the ship was delivered in November. China has become the fifth country, after Germany, France, Italy, and Finland, able to build large cruise ships.