MP Bakumov received UAH 11.7 million of income from war bonds in December

Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction Oleksandr Bakumov received at the end of December UAH 11.6 million of income from the repayment of war bonds.

This is stated in the message about significant changes in the property status of the official in the register of declarations, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He filed the corresponding document on January 2.

So, on December 28, Bakumov received UAH 11,699,633 from the repayment of war bonds of the domestic state loan of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, MP from the Servant of the People faction Oleksandr Bakumov bought a BMW car for UAH 0.8 million and war bonds worth UAH 11 million.

MP Volodymyr Areshonkov (Trust group) spent UAH 1.6 million on the purchase of war bonds in 2023.

Senior detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau Oleksandr Moiseiev spent UAH 3.7 million on the purchase of state bonds and placed them in Cyprus.

Member of the Central Election Commission Pavlo Liubchenko spent UAH 6.4 million on the purchase of state bonds in 2023.