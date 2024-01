France wants to produce more weapons in Ukraine, not just hand them over at the expense of donations or procurement.

French Ambassador Gael Veyssiere stated this in an interview with Franceinfo, European Pravda reports.

"French support for Ukraine will gradually change its character, since the goal is to produce more weapons in Ukraine, and not just donations or procurement," he said.

Assuring that Paris’s support for Kyiv in the supply of military equipment will continue, he added that it will take some time to move from one strategy to another.

"Moreover, this vision is supported at the political level, in particular by (the Minister of Foreign Affairs) Catherine Colonna, who regularly visits Ukraine, having already made five visits to the country," Veyssiere said.

The ambassador said that the head of the foreign ministry is currently preparing a visit to Ukraine, answering the question whether French President Emmanuel Macron plans to visit his colleague Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We are currently working on the sixth visit of Catherine Colonna, which will take place in the coming days. I can't give a date yet, but it will be in the coming days. And of course, we're also working on other visits. The most important thing is to demonstrate France's proximity and solidarity on a daily basis," Veyssiere pointed out.

Recall that France will triple the production of shells for Ukraine.