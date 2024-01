Partisans of the ATESH movement scouted the weapons of a military unit in the Moscow Oblast. Military equipment prepared for the needs of the invaders in the Donetsk axis is stored on its territory.

This is reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the Telegram of the Crimean resistance movement ATESH.

Unit 55443 is located in the city of Noginsk at the address Elektrostalskoe Shosse, 8. The agent of the movement, who was recently called to this unit, conducts reconnaissance and extracts information about the equipment and weapons of the unit.

"The complete nomenclature of the equipment stored in the unit was recorded. It is reported that it is being actively restored for transfer to the Donetsk axis. The exact coordinates of the park of restored infantry fighting vehicles were transferred to the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the partisans of the movement note.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Crimea, underground members of the resistance of the Crimean Tatars and Ukrainians ATESH showed a base of military equipment of the occupiers, which was disguised in a garage cooperative on the outskirts of Dzhankoi.

Also, the partisans discovered a large warehouse of the enemy with military equipment in the Saky district of the temporarily occupied Crimea, where dozens of armored vehicles are located.

Recently, partisans discovered the headquarters of one of the russian units in the temporarily occupied Yevpatoria, where officers tried to use civilian cars and clothes, to hide military equipment for communication.