During the past day, January 2, six settlements of the Donetsk Region were under fire from the military of the aggressor state of russia.

This is stated in the message of the police of the Donetsk Region.

The cities of Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar, the villages of Berdychi, Novoselivka Persha were shelled.

Two residential buildings, a hospital, a power line were damaged.

From morning to night, the russians kept shelling Avdiivka, wounded two people, destroyed apartment and private houses, medical institution.

Another person was injured as a result of a blow to Krasnohorivka.

In addition, the police established information about two killed people in Chasiv Yar and one wounded in Avdiivka, who suffered earlier.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces forced the russians to retreat from some positions near Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia Region and did not allow them to break through their defenses on the Avdiivka and Kupiansk axes.

The defense forces of Ukraine continue to actively inflict casualties on the occupying troops in manpower and equipment, deplete the enemy along the entire front line.