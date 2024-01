The 2023 state budget was fulfilled with a deficit of UAH 1.33 trillion, including the general fund - of UAH 1.36 trillion, against the planned deficit of the general fund for 2023 of UAH 1.83 trillion.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Finance, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to operational data, in December 2023, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 127.1 billion in taxes, fees, and other payments.

Among the payments, the execution of which is controlled by the tax and customs authorities, the main revenues are received at the expense of:

- UAH 35.7 billion – the value-added tax on goods imported into the customs territory of Ukraine;

- UAH 22.5 billion – the value-added tax on goods produced in Ukraineб works performed and services provided (UAH 33.4 billion collected, UAH 10.9 billion reimbursed);

- UAH 20.9 billion – personal income tax and military levy;

- UAH 8.3 billion – excise tax;

- UAH 4.1 billion – corporate income tax;

- UAH 3.2 billion – import and export duties;

- UAH 3.0 billion – rent payment for the use of subsoil.

Another important source of state budget revenues in December 2023 was the funds received by Ukraine in the form of international aid (grants): its volume at the end of the month amounted to UAH 20.5 billion.

In 2023, the general fund of the state budget received more than UAH 1.66 trillion in taxes, fees, and other payments.

Among the payments, the execution of which is controlled by the tax and customs authorities, the main revenues are received at the expense of:

- UAH 366.2 billion – the value-added tax on goods imported into the customs territory of Ukraine;

- UAH 214.6 billion – the value-added tax on goods produced in Ukraine, works performed, and services provided (UAH 347.0 billion collected, UAH 132.4 billion reimbursed);

- UAH 176.0 billion – personal income tax and military levy;

- UAH 143.8 billion – corporate income tax;

- 103.9 UAH billion – excise tax;

- UAH 56.1 billion – rent payment for subsoil use;

- UAH 30.7 billion – import and export duties.

At the same time, the State Tax Service of Ukraine fulfilled 100.7% (+4.9 UAH billion), and the State Customs Service of Ukraine – 93.9% (-25.7 UAH billion).

The main reason for lower receipts of customs payments was the blocking of Ukrainian cargo transportation by Polish carriers, as well as a stronger, compared to forecast, exchange rate of the hryvnia against the U.S. dollar.

Another important source of state budget revenues last year was funds received by Ukraine in the form of international aid (grants): their volume at the end of the year amounted to UAH 425.4 billion.

The largest donor of grant support in 2023 was the United States of America (400.5 UAH billion).

Also, on an irrevocable basis, Ukraine received financing from Japan, Norway, Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Switzerland, Belgium, and Iceland in the total amount of up to UAH 25 billion.

The funds are directed to the state budget through the Trust Fund of the World Bank within the framework of the PEACE in Ukraine project.

UAH 35.9 billion went to the general fund of the state budget from the National Bank of Ukraine as part of its profit received for 2022.

In general, according to the results of 2023, the general and special funds of the state budget received UAH 2.67 trillion in taxes, fees, and other payments.

In addition, UAH 478.1 billion went to the Pension Fund and social insurance funds in the form of social insurance, including UAH 53.1 billion in December.

According to the operational data of the State Treasury Service of Ukraine, for 2023, cash expenditures of the state budget amounted to more than UAH 4 trillion, including the general fund - UAH 3.03 trillion, or 98% of the schedule for the reporting period.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the state budget for 2022 was executed with a deficit of UAH 911.1 billion; in December, the deficit was UAH 99 billion.