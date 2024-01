Territorial recruitment and social support centers (military commissariats) and the police in the Kyiv Region had the task set of "looking for persons who violate the legislation on mobilization" at checkpoints.

The Kyiv Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center announced this in response to a request from Ukrainian Pravda.

"In order to assist the military command in introducing and implementing the measures of the legal regime of martial law, in accordance with paragraphs 5.4.2. of the minutes of the meeting of the operational headquarters of the Defense Council of the Kyiv Region dated December 18, No. 229, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kyiv Region, the Patrol Police Directorate in the Kyiv Region, the Commandant's Office of the Kyiv Region had the task set: "in cooperation, to work out and implement additional measures at roadblocks located on international roads within the Kyiv Region in order to identify persons who committed violations of defense legislation, mobilization training and mobilization or violated military registration rules," the Kyiv Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center told the publication.

The Kyiv Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center stressed that they cooperate with the police and act exclusively within the framework of the current legislation.

Also, the response to the request states that in the Kyiv Region from December 26, 2023 to January 6, 2024, "measures are held that are provided for in Part 1 of Article 8 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law," namely measures to identify reconnaissance and sabotage groups. However, it is unclear from the response whether measures have been implemented to find violators of the legislation on mobilization at checkpoints only for the period from December 26 to January 6.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 27, a spokesman for the Kyiv City Military Administration, Mykhailo Shamanov, said that temporary roadblocks appeared in different areas of Kyiv, but there was no information about issuing summonses at them.