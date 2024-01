515 children killed in Ukraine as a result of armed aggression of russia - PGO

515 children were killed in Ukraine as a result of the armed aggression of the russian federation.

This is stated in the message of the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO).

"More than 1,694 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the russian federation. As of the morning of January 1, 2024, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 515 children were killed and more than 1,179 suffered injuries of varying severity," it says.

During the last day:

On January 1, a 15-year-old boy was killed as a result of an enemy UAV attack in Odesa.

On January 2, as a result of shelling by troops of the aggressor state of the russian federation, a 2-year-old boy was injured, he is in a hospital.

On January 2, five children aged 6 to 13 years were injured due to rocket fire by the invaders in Kharkiv.

On January 2, as a result of shelling by the enemy of the Kyiv Region, a 6-year-old boy was injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 29, as a result of a massive attack by the russian federation on Ukraine, six children were injured.

Also on December 26, it became known that in Dnipro, law enforcement officers detained a man who threatened to blow up an F-1 grenade in a house where young children were at that time.