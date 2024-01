MP Rudyk says she was injured by blast wave damage to her home

Kira Rudyk, the head of the Holos party, a Member of Parliament from the faction of the same name in the Verkhovna Rada, said that she was injured due to damage to her house in Kyiv by an explosive wave.

Rudyk announced this on her X (Twitter), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Now my house is partially destroyed. I don't have any more windows on one side. I have minor injuries but I am alive. Fires are everywhere, russia, you will pay," Rudyk wrote, adding several photos of the damaged house.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Rudyk on Facebook said that her apartment in Kyiv was damaged by an explosive wave during a russian missile attack, but did not report her condition. At the same time, MP Iryna Herashchenko (European Solidarity faction) said on her Telegram channel that Rudyk herself was not injured.

On Tuesday, January 2, in the morning, Ukraine suffered another massive missile attack, in particular, Kyiv was shelled by Kinzhal aerobalistic missiles. According to the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, in total, in the space of Kyiv and the region, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 61 missiles, of which about 10 Kinzhals, and 13 Shaheds previously, at night.