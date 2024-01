Share of NPL in banks down 0.7 p.p. to 39.3% in November

As of December 1, 2023, the share of non-performing loans (NPL) in Ukrainian banks decreased by 0.7 percentage point against the data of November 1 to 37%.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In November, the volume of non-performing loans decreased by UAH 2.1 billion, and the volume of loans provided by banks increased by UAH 16.4 billion.

Preliminary results of the National Bank's sustainability assessment indicate an adequate assessment of credit risk by most banks.

Before russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the share of non-performing loans (NPL) in Ukrainian banks was steadily decreasing since 2018 (from 55% to 27% as of March 1, 2022), and the volume of loans in banks was growing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the share of non-performing loans (NPL) in the banking sector amounted to 38% as of January 1, 2023 against 30% as of January 1, 2022.