Number of victims in house in Solomianskyi District of Kyiv increases to 43, 37 people hospitalized - Klitsch

The number of victims in a high-rise building in the Solomianskyi District of Kyiv, where a fire occurred as a result of a morning russian missile attack, increased to 43, one woman was killed, 37 people were hospitalized.

The mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There are already 43 victims in a house in the Solomianskyi District. One woman was killed. 37 people were hospitalized. Doctors treated six people on the spot," he said.

Klitschko noted that a temporary heating point was organized near the house, where people are provided with the necessary help.

He also said that buildings in the Podilskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Pecherskyi, Obolonskyi and Desnianskyi Districts were affected by the missile attack, emergency services work everywhere.

As a result of the attack, there is no electricity and water supply in residential buildings in some areas of the city, utilities are working to restore them.

According to Klitschko, in total, in the airspace over Kyiv and the Kyiv Region, air defense forces destroyed 61 missiles, of which about 10 Kinzhals, in addition, 13 Shaheds were shot down at night.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine on Tuesday, January 2, in the morning suffered another massive missile attack, strong explosions were heard in the capital in the morning.

During the missile attack in some areas of Kyiv and the region, power was off.

Also in different areas of Kyiv, as a result of the morning rocket attack of the russians, fires arose in high-rise buildings, supermarkets and warehouses.