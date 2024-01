Russia's massive missile attack on Ukraine on Tuesday morning killed four people and injured 92 more.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The head of state noted that the liquidation of the consequences of the russian strike is ongoing.

"All necessary services are involved. More than 500 rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, utilities, energy, police. Kyiv and region, Kharkiv. So far, 92 wounded are known. Everyone gets help. Unfortunately, four people were killed. My condolences to their families and friends," he said.

The President stressed that since December 31, the russian occupiers have already used about 170 Shaheds and dozens of missiles of various types.

The target of the enemy was civilian objects.

Zelenskyy thanked Western partners who help with air defense installations and projectiles to them.

"This year we will continue to work with everyone in the world who values life in order to further strengthen our air shield and hold russia accountable for what it has done. The terrorist state should feel the consequences of what it is doing," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during a massive strike on Ukraine on January 2, russia used 99 missiles of various types, in particular 10 aerobalistic Kinzhal missiles, 3 Kalibr cruise missiles and 70 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles.

The Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has shot down 10 of the 10 Kinzhal missiles.

Today, January 2, the russian occupiers attacked the Kyiv Region with drones and missiles. Debris damaged high-rise buildings, private houses and cars, unfinished temple, warehouses and power grids. As a result of the shelling, a couple was killed, there are wounded, including a child.

The air defense forces of Ukraine managed to destroy 72 of 99 missiles of various types, which the aggressor country russia launched in Ukraine.