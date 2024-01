NATO countries have approximately 5-8 years to prepare for war with the aggressor country of russia.

This opinion was expressed by the representative of the opposition Christian Democratic Union in the German parliament, former colonel of the Bundeswehr Roderich Kiesewetter in an interview with LRT, European Pravda writes.

A few weeks ago, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Gabrielius Landsbergis, warned that russia was preparing military capabilities to counter NATO. Commenting on the growing threat posed by the russian federation to NATO states, Kiesewetter made it clear that he allows future russian aggression in a few years.

"We have only 5-8 years to prepare, some say at least three years. Russia has already activated the military economy and started verbal attacks on the integrity of some countries, for example Latvia.

Moscow uses migration as a weapon. We must understand that russia will start even more provocations and will try to split our society, will try to cause confusion, for example, by increasing migration," the MP noted.

He added that, in a pessimistic scenario, a russian war against Ukraine could cause more Ukrainians to leave for Europe this winter. This will provoke some voters to vote for populist parties on the eve of the European Parliament elections.

"I see the challenges that will be created by mass migration, the terrible events in Ukraine and our very pacifist sentiments that will grow and hinder investment in military activities. We have to confront this," the German lawmaker said.

