Pensions in Ukraine increase since January 1. What categories will have increase and how much

While in 2024 the indexation of pensions will take place according to the new principle, from the New Year, Ukrainians who have reached the age of 65 years and have full insurance experience will receive larger pensions due to the increase in the minimum wage. According to the new law, the minimum wage will increase from UAH 6,700 to UAH 7,100 from January 1. Pensions for this category of pensioners cannot be less than 40% of the minimum wage, which is UAH 2,840, the message of the Pension Fund of Ukraine stated.

From January 1, the amount of pension allowance to honorary donors of Ukraine will also increase, rising from UAH 258.90 to UAH 292.00.

Indexation of pensions, allowances and other surcharges will take place from March 1, 2024, in accordance with the final provisions of the law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2024."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers indexed pensions by 20%.

Meanwhile, pensions in Ukraine are massively increased through the courts. It was reported how to increase payments and where to apply.

Ukrainian pensioners who are 80 years old, whose monthly amount of pension payments, taking into account allowances, does not reach the average wage, can receive a monthly compensation payment of up to UAH 500.