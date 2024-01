Individual entrepreneurs’ taxes sharply increase since January 1. How much they will have to pay

Since the beginning of 2024, there has been an increase in taxes for individual entrepreneurs (sole proprietors) in Ukraine, OBOZ.UA. reports. According to the new norms, all single tax groups are now required to pay a single contribution, the size of which has increased. However, no separate decision was made to raise taxes. The amount of the single contribution depends on the minimum wage, which increased for all three groups from UAH 1,474 to UAH 1,562 from January 1.

The increase in the living wage and minimum wage also led to an increase in the single tax for the first two groups:

For the first group, the single tax increased from UAH 268.4 to UAH 302.8.

For the second group, the single tax increased from UAH 1,474 to UAH 1,562.

Limits for the first two single tax groups will also be increased. For example, for the first group of entrepreneurs with a turnover of up to UAH 1,185,700, they can remain in this group.

It is planned to transfer a single tax within the framework of the new National Revenue Strategy until 2030, which provides for a radical increase in taxes for individual entrepreneurs. The rate will depend on the business industry and range from 3% to 18%. In addition, over the next five years, the number of entrepreneurs who can apply a single tax, will be limited by combining the first and second groups.

