From January 1, 2024, the living wage is set at UAH 2,920, and the minimum salary is UAH 7,100.

This is stated in the law on the state budget for 2024, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is assumed that in 2024 the living wage from January 1 will be UAH 2,920.

For the main social and demographic groups of the population: children under the age of 6 years - UAH 2,563; children aged 6 to 18 years - UAH 3,196 UAH; able-bodied persons - UAH 3,028; people who have lost their capacity - UAH 2,361.

The law also provides for an increase in the minimum wage and its establishment from January 1 in the amount of UAH 7,100, in the hourly amount - UAH 42.6, and from April 1 - UAH 8,000 and UAH 48, respectively.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from October 1, 2022, the minimum wage in Ukraine increased by UAH 200 to UAH 6,700.

