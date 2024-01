On New Year's Eve, the aggressor country attacked Odesa and the region with attack drones. Some of them were shot down by Air Defense, but a 15-year-old teenager was killed as a result of the attack.

This follows from a statement by Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

According to him, Air Defense shot down 28 Shaheds. Some of them were deliberately aimed at residential quarters of the sleeping districts of Odesa and the suburbs.

Debris from the drones fell on the city and damaged three high-rise buildings and the same number of private houses.

A 15-year-old teenager was killed in the attack. Also, three people were injured, and four more received medical assistance on the spot and refused to go to the hospital.

The attack was also aimed at port terminals. A fire broke out there, as a result of which no one was injured.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into January 1, 2024, the russian army launched 90 Shahed-136/131 drones over Ukraine. This is a record number of UAVs launched simultaneously.

Overnight into January 1, the russian occupiers directed their drones at two objects of national memory in the Lviv Region.