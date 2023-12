AFU eliminate 960 invaders, eight tanks, and 30 artillery systems on December 30 – General Staff

During the past day, March 9, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) destroyed 960 more russian invaders, eight tanks, and 30 artillery systems.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU on Facebook.

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to December 31, 2023, approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 359,230 (+960) people;

tanks ‒ 5,977 (+8) units;

armored combat vehicles ‒ 11,070 (+17) units;

artillery systems – 8,464 (+30) units;

MLRS – 943 (+4) units;

air defense equipment ‒ 623 (+2) units;

planes – 329 (+0) units;

helicopters – 324 (+0) units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 6,591 (+37);

cruise missiles ‒ 1,709 (+1);

ships/boats ‒ 23 (+0) units;

submarines – 1 (+0) unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 11,292 (+48) units;

special equipment ‒ 1,268 (+8).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Saturday, December 30, russian troops carried out 11 unsuccessful assaults on the left bank of the Kherson Region, but the Defense Forces are holding their positions.