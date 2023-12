The aggressor country russia initiated an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council due to the shelling of Belgorod, insisting that Czech weapons systems were involved and demanding the participation of the Czech Republic. Prague refused.

This follows from an article by the European Pravda online media outlet.

Thus, after the explosions in the center of Belgorod with civilian casualties on December 30, the First Deputy Ambassador of russia to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, announced that russia had requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of russia stated that during the shelling, they allegedly used Czech shells from a Vampire MLRS.

"We insist on the presence of the Czech Republic to explain why this country's ammunition is used to kill civilians in Belgorod," Polyansky added.

However, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavsky, responded by calling Moscow's statement propaganda and stating that Prague would not participate in the meeting.

"We refuse to be called by russia anywhere. The Czech Republic will not serve the aggressor's propaganda poisoned with lies. We will be happy to come to the meeting when russia wants to discuss the withdrawal of its occupying forces in the Security Council," he said.

Subsequently, the official response of the Czech Deputy Ambassador to the UN was also published.

"The Czech Republic regrets every life lost due to russia's illegal and senseless war of aggression, which it has been waging against Ukraine for almost two years. Only russia is responsible for tens of thousands of victims on both sides," it said.

"Russia has repeatedly used the platform of the UN Security Council to spread disinformation and propaganda about the war. We have no reason to believe that today's briefing will be any different, so the Czech Republic will not participate. The clear and long-standing position of the Czech Republic is that russia should immediately stop this war and withdraw its troops from the entire territory of Ukraine. This is the only way to a just and lasting peace in accordance with the UN Charter," the letter added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 30, the Ukrainian Security and Defense Forces launched a missile attack on military facilities in the russian city of Belgorod.

The ineffective work of the russian air defense caused destruction to the civil infrastructure of the city. After the explosions, according to the russians, there were 10 fires in the city.