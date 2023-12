Number of victims of missile attack on Kyiv grows to 21

The number of people killed as a result of the missile attack in Kyiv on December 29 has increased to 21.

This follows from a statement by the Kyiv City Military Administration posted on Telegram.

"There are already 21 people killed by russian missiles in Kyiv. Rescuers retrieved two more bodies from under the rubble. A tragedy for our city," said Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

As you know, search operations at the site of the hit in Kyiv continue.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 29, the Air Defense Forces downed 114 of 158 aerial targets launched by the enemy over Ukraine.

At first, the occupiers traditionally attacked Shahed from the north and south-east direction, with further movement in the west direction. A total of 36 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were recorded. Around 3:00 a.m., the enemy launched strategic aircraft into the air - Tu-95MS bombers.

In addition, Umerov assumed the continuation of the mass shelling of Ukraine.