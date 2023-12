The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country, russia, explained the missile attack on Kharkiv as a strike on "decision-making centers and military facilities." The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine called this statement "morbid delirium."

This follows from a statement by the press service of the Defense Intelligence.

"We can inform you that during another terrorist act of the russian federation and the missile attack on Kharkiv yesterday, not a single employee of the Defense Intelligence, as well as any fighter of the special unit of the Defense Intelligence, Kraken, was injured," said intelligence representative Andrii Yusov in a comment to the Ukrayinska Pravda online publication.

He noted that russia has once again attacked civilian facilities in the center of Kharkiv.

"This is a constant practice of the russian federation and its terrorist missile attacks, which are directed specifically against civilian infrastructure and peaceful residents. All other statements about imaginary "injuries" of representatives of the Defense Intelligence are another sick fantasy of people living in a parallel reality and waging a genocidal war against Ukraine," added Yusov.

On the evening of December 30, the russians shelled the center of Kharkiv. The Kharkiv Palace Hotel and an apartment building were damaged.