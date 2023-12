Users of social media networks write about the toughening of document control for those who leave Ukraine via the Shliakh system.

Andrii Tsapliienko reported this on his Telegram page.

In addition, he noted that social media users "also write that since the evening of December 29, border guards have not let men with disabilities of the 3rd group and those who accompany people with disabilities through the border. Also, some categories of those who could leave the territory of Ukraine earlier, cannot do that now."

"The State Security Service does not comment on the information published on social networks yet," the reporter emphasized.