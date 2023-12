Experts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) note that russia will not stop and will continue to inflict large-scale strikes on Ukraine, as happened on December 29.

This is stated in another review by ISW specialists.

According to ISW, on the morning of December 29, russian forces carried out the largest series of missile and drone strikes against Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The report said the series of strikes carried out by russian forces on December 29 appeared to be the culmination of months of russian experimentation with various combinations of drones and missiles, as well as attempts to test Ukraine's air defenses.

Analysts recall that over the past few months, russian forces have carried out a series of missile and drone strikes of various scales, using various combinations of drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles.

According to ISW's October 21 assessment, russian forces are likely to diversify the mix of missiles, cruise bombs, and drones used in the strike series to find weaknesses in Ukrainian air defense and optimize a strike package similar to the one russian forces launched on December 29.

Russia likely deliberately stockpiled a variety of missiles during the fall and early winter of 2023 in order to create a more powerful strike series and apply lessons learned during recent reconnaissance and probing missions, namely the use of Shahed drones to bypass Ukraine's air defense system and using missiles to cause maximum damage to the intended targets.

Experts stress that russia will continue to launch large-scale strikes against Ukraine in an attempt to undermine Ukrainian morale and Ukraine's ability to sustain its military efforts against russia.

ISW Key Findings for December 29: