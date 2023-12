Defense Forces soldiers eliminate 750 more occupiers in a day and destroyed enemy tanks and artillery – Genera

On December 29, the Defense Forces eliminated 750 russian occupiers in Ukraine. The total number of russian casualties during the entire period of the full-scale war reached 358,270 people.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook.

It is noted that 193 units of their weapons and equipment went after the liquidated occupiers.

In particular, Putin's soldiers lost 16 tanks (the number grew to 5,969), 20 armored fighting vehicles (11,053), 17 artillery systems (8,434), one anti-aircraft missile (939), one air defense vehicle (621), 15 operational-tactical UAVs level (6,554), 88 cruise missiles (1708), 29 vehicles and tankers (11,244), and six units of special equipment (1,260).