During the past day, 56 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out 150 missile and 74 airstrikes. Besides, it conducted 84 attacks, firing MLRSes at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

This is stated in the text of the morning operational summary from the command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the text of which is posted on the official page of the military department on the Facebook social network.

As stated in the report, at night, the russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using ten unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed-136/131 type. Ukrainian air defense destroyed five attack drones.

A total of 14 settlements were hit by airstrikes.

About 110 settlements of Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolayiv Regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the North Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi Axes, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening axes, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the zone of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Kupiyansk Axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv Region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defenses of our troops.

In the Bakhmut Axis, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attacks by the occupiers in the Bohdanivka and Andriyivka Districts of the Donetsk Region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Avdiyivka Axis, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka. During the past day, the defense forces repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of Stepove and Avdiyivka and 21 attacks near Sieverne, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske in the Donetsk Region.

On the Mariyinka Axis, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Mariyinka and Novomykhailivka Districts of the Donetsk Region, where nine attacks were repelled.

In the Zaporizhzhia Axis, the defenders repelled two enemy attacks west and northwest of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational and Strategic Troops Group in the Kherson Axis, Ukrainian soldiers will continue measures to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock out Ukrainian units from their positions. Thus, during the past day, the enemy carried out more than ten unsuccessful assaults.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the past day, Ukrainian aviation struck ten areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment and three anti-aircraft missile complexes of the enemy.

Units of the missile forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, three artillery facilities, five ammunition warehouses, and two other important enemy targets.

In the occupying forces of the russian federation, there are numerous cases of servicemen refusing to carry out criminal orders and participate in hostilities. Thus, on December 19 of this year, 43 servicemen from the 150th motorized rifle division of the russian Armed Forces, who refused to participate in hostilities, were sent from the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk Region to the territory of the russian federation under the escort of military police officers.